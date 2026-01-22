Advertisement
Why Is Malavika Mohanan Being Criticised? The Raja Saab Actress’ Remarks On Tamil And Telugu Actors ‘Not Reading Dialogues’ Spark Row

Malavika Mohanan is an Indian actress prominent in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi cinema. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2026, 02:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Why Is Malavika Mohanan Being Criticised? The Raja Saab Actress’ Remarks On Tamil And Telugu Actors ‘Not Reading Dialogues’ Spark Row(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Actress Malavika Mohanan has found herself at the centre of a controversy following her remarks about the working style and acting practices of some female actors in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. The comments, made during a recent interview, have triggered strong reactions online.

The The Raja Saab actress claimed that several actresses in these industries do not bother memorising or even reading their dialogues during shoots. Instead, she alleged, they merely mouth numbers or alphabets while performing, later syncing the dialogues during dubbing.

Malavika Mohanan On Actors Allegedly Mouthing Numbers 

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Mohanan said, “In Tamil and Telugu [film industries], for the longest time, I knew a few actresses who don’t even bother looking at their lines. In a scene, if you are sad, you just make a sad expression and count 1, 2, 3, 4, or say A, B, C, D. If you’re angry, you do the same. Later, the lips are matched with the dialogues during dubbing. This is not a one-off incident. There are actors who have done this their entire careers.”

Her remarks quickly went viral, drawing criticism from several netizens who accused her of generalising and undermining the work of actors in the South Indian film industries. Many users also questioned her credibility, with some taking digs at her acting performance in her latest release, The Raja Saab.

Malavika Mohanan recently made her Telugu debut opposite Prabhas in The Raja Saab, which opened to mixed reviews. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Boman Irani, and Riddhi Kumar in key roles.

In Tamil cinema, Mohanan has previously worked in Thangalaan, directed by Pa. Ranjith. She will next be seen alongside Karthi in Sardar 2.

