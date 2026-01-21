Why is Nora Fatehi supporting Morocco after AFCON 2025 final? Actress pens emotional note after...

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi is all over the news lately. The actress was recently in Morocco for the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, where she was spotted cheering for the national football team. Meanwhile, taking to her official Instagram handle, Nora also penned down an emotional post in support of Morocco over the controversy that took place during the AFCON 2025 finals and Senegal managed to defeat Morocco in extra time.

Despite being born and raised in Toronto, Nora has Moroccan ancestry on both sides of her family, and her recent visits to the nation have bolstered her fan base and cultural ties.

Nora Fatehi expressed her emotions on...

Nora expressed her emotions on social media after the controversial AFCON final result. Her message celebrated Morocco's elegance and quick development as a nation while simultaneously expressing disappointment with how the match ended.

What did Nora Fatehi say?

Taking to her Instagram handle, she said, “It took me some time to process what happened at the finals! This will go down in history as one of the most unethical, disappointing and diabolical behavior! This taught us that in all circumstances Morocco maintains class, prestige and exemplary attitude!"

She further stated, "I wanna take this time to appreciate the experience I had here at AFCON and in Morocco! I applaud the advancement, elevation and hospitality of the country and its people! This experience has shown us that Morocco is growing fast and will remain to be the top country in Africa!"

She continued, "We are proud Africans and no one can change that! This last few weeks I enjoyed some of the best moments with my friends and loved ones! I felt what it means to be passionate and patriotic! It’s more than football for us! It’s celebrating our country, our king, our people and our development!"

Nora termed as Morocco's lucky charm

One of the most talked-about celebs from the tournament was Nora Fatehi. She was dubbed Morocco's "lucky charm" by fans, and people flocked to her for pictures and selfies. Her appearance also fanned relationship rumours with Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi, who was spotted engaging with her social media posts from inside the stadium. Neither side has verified anything yet.