Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3009004https://zeenews.india.com/people/why-is-nora-fatehi-supporting-morocco-after-afcon-2025-final-actress-pens-emotional-note-after-3009004.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleWhy is Nora Fatehi supporting Morocco after AFCON 2025 final? Actress pens emotional note after...
NORA FATEHI

Why is Nora Fatehi supporting Morocco after AFCON 2025 final? Actress pens emotional note after...

Nora expressed her emotions on social media after the controversial AFCON final result. Her message celebrated Morocco's elegance and quick development as a nation while simultaneously expressing disappointment with how the match ended.

 

Written By Sahelee Rakshit|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2026, 11:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Why is Nora Fatehi supporting Morocco after AFCON 2025 final? Actress pens emotional note after...Image: Instagram

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi is all over the news lately. The actress was recently in Morocco for the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, where she was spotted cheering for the national football team. Meanwhile, taking to her official Instagram handle, Nora also penned down an emotional post in support of Morocco over the controversy that took place during the AFCON 2025 finals and Senegal managed to defeat Morocco in extra time. 

Despite being born and raised in Toronto, Nora has Moroccan ancestry on both sides of her family, and her recent visits to the nation have bolstered her fan base and cultural ties.

Nora Fatehi expressed her emotions on...

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Nora expressed her emotions on social media after the controversial AFCON final result. Her message celebrated Morocco's elegance and quick development as a nation while simultaneously expressing disappointment with how the match ended.

What did Nora Fatehi say?

Taking to her Instagram handle, she said, “It took me some time to process what happened at the finals! This will go down in history as one of the most unethical, disappointing and diabolical behavior! This taught us that in all circumstances Morocco maintains class, prestige and exemplary attitude!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

She further stated, "I wanna take this time to appreciate the experience I had here at AFCON and in Morocco! I applaud the advancement, elevation and hospitality of the country and its people! This experience has shown us that Morocco is growing fast and will remain to be the top country in Africa!"

She continued, "We are proud Africans and no one can change that! This last few weeks I enjoyed some of the best moments with my friends and loved ones! I felt what it means to be passionate and patriotic! It’s more than football for us! It’s celebrating our country, our king, our people and our development!"

Nora termed as Morocco's lucky charm

One of the most talked-about celebs from the tournament was Nora Fatehi. She was dubbed Morocco's "lucky charm" by fans, and people flocked to her for pictures and selfies. Her appearance also fanned relationship rumours with Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi, who was spotted engaging with her social media posts from inside the stadium. Neither side has verified anything yet.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at Zee News, contributing since 2025. With experience in journalism dating back to 2018, she has worked with leading platforms such as Inside Northeas... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan
Munir’s Rhetoric Raises Fresh Concerns As Pakistan Signals Ideological Turn
kaftan dress
Kaftan Dresses Every Woman Will Love
women co ord set
Best Winter Co-Ord Sets for Women | Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Bangladesh-India Ties
India Declares Bangladesh Diplomatic Posts ‘Non-Family’
men sweatshirts
Men’s Sweatshirts for Comfort and Cool
women sneakers
Best Trendy Sneakers for Women on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Diego Garcia
From Greenland To Mauritius, Trump’s New Chagos Excuse | Explained
Women trousers
Women’s Trousers That Redefine Everyday Fashion
Emmanuel Macron
‘US Tariffs Aim To Weaken Europe’: Macron Hits Back At Trump At Davos WEF
women heels
Elegant Heels That Turn Every Walk Into a Statement