Why Major Mohit Sharma’s Family Has Approached The Delhi High Court To Halt The Release Of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar
Major Mohit Sharma's family has approached the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release of the upcoming film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, alleging the movie is heavily inspired by the late officer's life.
New Delhi: Just days before its scheduled release, Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Dhurandhar has run into legal trouble. The parents of Late Major Mohit Sharma, Ashoka Chakra and Sena Medal awardee, have moved the Delhi High Court seeking an urgent stay on the film’s release.
Family Claims Film Mirrors Major Sharma’s Life Without Consent
In their petition, Major Sharma’s parents allege that the film appears to be heavily inspired by their son’s life as a decorated Special Forces officer. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the petition argues that the trailer, promotional material, and public statements by the makers have led the public to believe that Dhurandhar portrays Major Sharma’s personality, military operations, and martyrdom—all without the family’s approval or the necessary permissions from the Indian Army.
The family believes several events shown in the film resemble key episodes from the officer’s covert missions and counter-terror operations in Kashmir. They claim that the makers never contacted them to verify facts or obtain consent before using elements that seem derived from real incidents.
Petition Cites Violation of Privacy, Dignity and Posthumous Rights
The plea emphasises that such a representation, without authorisation, infringes upon: the family’s right to privacy and dignity, Major Sharma’s posthumous personality rights, and their reputation, as protected under Article 21 of the Constitution.
“The legacy of a decorated martyr cannot be fictionalised, distorted or commercially used without the informed consent of his immediate family and without respecting constitutional safeguards relating to dignity and privacy,” the petition states.
Security Concerns Raised by the Family
The parents also warn that inaccurate or sensational portrayals of Major Sharma’s operations could be misused by hostile entities. According to the plea, misrepresentation of classified or sensitive military actions might:
supply adversaries with misleading narratives,
escalate propaganda,
or even increase the family’s security risks.
They argue that they live in an unprotected civilian neighbourhood, and any irresponsible depiction could elevate threat perception.
Multiple Parties Named in the Petition
The petition has been filed against several respondents, including:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)
Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI)
Director Aditya Dhar
Jio Studios
The family has requested the court to pause the release and allow them a private screening of the film before it is made available to the public.
