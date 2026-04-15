Why Pakistan issued notice to TV channel over Asha Bhosle tribute — even as Dhurandhar, Karan Aujla rule charts

New Delhi: Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure.

In a controversial move, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) issued a show-cause notice to Geo News on Monday for airing a tribute to the music legend.

However, what has left many puzzled is that Indian tracks from Dhurandhar are currently dominating music streaming charts in Pakistan, despite restrictions on Indian content on television and in theatres since 2018.

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Adding to the irony, songs from Dhurandhar 2 and tracks by Karan Aujla are topping music charts in the country.

The controversy erupted after PEMRA accused Geo News of violating restrictions on broadcasting Indian content while covering Asha Bhosle’s death. Several reports suggest the channel is close to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government and the military establishment.

Responding to the notice, Geo News MD Azhar Abbas defended the tribute in a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “It has always been customary to revisit and celebrate the work of iconic artists when reporting on them. In fact, for an artist of Asha Bhosle's stature, we should have shared even more of her timeless songs than we did. Yet, Pakistan's electronic media regulator, PEMRA, has chosen to restrict this.”

He further added, “Asha Bhosle herself admired Pakistan’s legendary singer Noor Jahan, whom she fondly called her ‘elder sister.’ She collaborated with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and brought to life the poetry of great Urdu poets like Nasir Kazmi.”

PEMRA has issued a show-cause notice to Geo News for airing content related to the legendary subcontinent singer Asha Bhosle.

It has always been customary to revisit and celebrate the work of iconic artists when reporting on them. In fact, for an artist of Asha Bhosle’s stature,… pic.twitter.com/AuhFPyGZCL — Azhar Abbas (@AzharAbbas3) April 13, 2026

Emphasising the role of art beyond politics, Abbas wrote, “In times of war and conflict, art and artists should not become casualties. Intellectuals, musicians, and creators are often the voices that stand against hatred and division, bringing people closer together.”

Dhurandhar 2, Karan Aujla tracks top charts

Amid the controversy, songs from Dhurandhar: The Revenge, particularly Jaiye Sajana have surged on Spotify charts in Pakistan.

Tracks from Tere Ishk Mein, Dhurandhar, Saiyaara, and Ikkis are also featured in the country’s Top 50.

Jaiye Sajana secured the No. 3 spot on Spotify’s Top Songs Pakistan chart this week, with over 6 lakh plays, while Karan Aujla’s Boyfriend ranked No. 6 with more than 3 lakh streams.

On the streaming front, Dhurandhar (Part 1) holds the third position on Netflix Pakistan, while Mardaani 3 and Vadh 2 occupy the top two spots. Happy Patel and the first two Mardaani films have also made it to the Top 10.

Notably, Dhurandhar, which premiered in January this year, had earlier dominated the charts in Pakistan for an extended period.