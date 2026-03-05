Why Ram Charan wore black and walked barefoot at Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda’s reception

New Delhi: The wedding reception of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Hyderabad turned into a star-studded affair, with several big names from the film industry in attendance, including Allu Arjun and Karan Johar.

However, what caught fans’ attention was Ram Charan arriving barefoot and dressed entirely in black. The actor attended the reception with his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela.

Ram Charan was seen wearing a black shirt and trousers with an angavastram draped over his shoulder, while walking barefoot. Upasana, on the other hand, looked elegant in a red suit.

Why did Ram Charan attend the reception barefoot and in black?

The actor is currently observing the Ayyappa Deeksha, a sacred 41-day spiritual vow undertaken by devotees of Lord Ayyappa in preparation for their pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

Devotees, also known as Ayyappa Swamis, mandatorily wear black, blue, or saffron clothes and follow strict discipline. During this period, they abstain from alcohol, tobacco, and non-vegetarian food, maintain celibacy, and walk barefoot as a mark of humility and devotion.

They also avoid grooming practices such as shaving or cutting their hair. The period of preparation encourages simplicity, self-control, and spiritual focus before the final pilgrimage to Sabarimala.

This is not the first time Ram Charan has been seen observing the Ayyappa Deeksha at public events. He had earlier followed the ritual during promotional appearances around the 2023 Oscars as well.

The year 2026 holds special significance for the actor as he and Upasana welcomed twin, a boy and a girl, on January 31, 2026. The couple named them Shivram Konidela and Anveera Devi Konidela.

Work front

On the professional front, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Peddi, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports drama is slated to hit cinemas on April 30, 2026. The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu.

Celebrities at Rashmika–Vijay’s reception

Several prominent celebrities attended the wedding reception. Actress Neena Gupta arrived with her husband Vivek Mehra, while megastar Chiranjeevi made a dapper appearance.

Nagarjuna Akkineni attended the function with his wife Amala Akkineni, and their son Naga Chaitanya was also present.

Actor Mrunal Thakur, who shared screen space with Vijay in The Family Star, attended the ceremony and looked elegant in a black saree.

Filmmakers Karan Johar, Homi Adajania, and Dinesh Vijan were also seen at the event. Actors Rana Daggubati and Kriti Sanon marked their presence as well.

The reception also saw the attendance of several political leaders, including Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, among others.