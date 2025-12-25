Why Salman Khan Never Steps Out Without His Turquoise Bracelet: The Emotional Story Behind His Iconic Accessory

New Delhi: As Salman Khan heads toward his 60th birthday, the Bollywood superstar continues to remain a fan favorite, not just for his films but also for his unmistakable sense of style. One accessory that has become deeply synonymous with his persona is the silver bracelet adorned with a turquoise stone, something he is rarely seen without.

Several years ago, Salman revealed the heartfelt reason behind his attachment to the Feroza (turquoise) stone bracelet and why he never leaves home without it.

The actor shared that his father always wore the bracelet, something Salman found incredibly cool during his childhood. Like most children, he would often play with it. When Salman began his acting career, his father gifted him an identical bracelet, turning it into a deeply personal keepsake.

The stone, known as Feroza or turquoise, is believed to be one of only two “living stones,” the other being a Greek stone. Salman explained that the stone absorbs negative energy directed toward him. Over time, it begins to show veins and eventually cracks, indicating that it has taken on negativity. He proudly mentioned that the one he currently wears is his seventh stone.

Salman Khan’s 60th Birthday

As Salman Khan gears up to celebrate his 60th birthday, his recent gym pictures have taken the internet by storm. The Bollywood icon surprised fans by sharing a series of muscular throwback photos on Instagram, instantly grabbing headlines.

In the images, Salman is seen working out at his gym, dressed in a black vest and blue shorts. Flexing his arms and legs, he showcases a strong, well-defined physique that many people half his age would envy. Keeping things light-hearted, the actor joked in the caption that he hopes he can look like this when he turns 60, while cheekily reminding fans that the milestone is just six days away.

Adding to the birthday excitement, a fun throwback photo featuring Salman Khan alongside AP Dhillon and MS Dhoni has been doing the rounds on social media. Covered in mud and flashing easy smiles, the trio appears to be enjoying a memorable and adventurous moment together.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia.