Why Sanjeev Kapoor refused MasterChef India, 'pay me Rs 1 more than Akshay Kumar'

New Delhi: Renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor became a huge name in the country for his culinary style and way of presenting delicious recipes on television. He has over 150+ cookbooks, restaurants, and kitchen products to his name. His iconic show Khana Khazana in the early 1990s made him a household name. Recently, he opened up on why he never featured on MasterChef India.
Sanjeev Kapoor during his recent appearance on Vir Sanghvi's podcast Culinary Culture shared a lesser-known trivia about repeatedly refusing MasterChef India when it was first offered to him. The real reason was that he wanted to be paid more than actor Akshay Kumar.
When Vir Sanghvi asked him about his association with MasterChef India, he shared his story and quipped how once the makers of one of the biggest cooking reality shows had approached him from the first season. He revealed how he refused the offer multiple times as makers would not agree to one condition.
He said, "I told them that if you want me on the show, you have to pay me more than Akshay Kumar." He added that Rs 1 extra was just symbolic, representing recognition of his expertise and contribution to the world of food. He revealed that he told them very clearly, "I am not coming. I will not do it."
However, Sanjeev Kapoor was finally seen on MasterChef India season 3. Around this time, the makers accepted his condition and the renowned chef confirmed that he was paid more than everyone else on the show.
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor began his career in the hospitality industry in 1984. He became the youngest Executive Chef of Centaur Hotel in Mumbai in the year 1992. He was honoured with Padma Shri award in 2017. He is known for Khana Khazana show on television in the 90s. With over 150+ cookbooks, restaurants, and kitchen products, he enjoys a massive Rs 1165 crore net worth, according to media reports. This makes him one of the richest chefs in India.
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