Why Sourav Ganguly is facing backlash over Rahul Arunoday Banerjee drowning incident; Swastika Mukherjee reacts

New Delhi: Actor Swastika Mukherjee has criticised former cricketer Sourav Ganguly for his remarks on the tragic drowning of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee during the shooting of the Bengali television show Bholebaba Paar Karega in Odisha on March 29.

Ganguly had termed the incident “very unfortunate” but also questioned Rahul’s decision to enter the water despite it being part of the shoot—comments that quickly sparked backlash online.

Speaking to Sharmila Maiti on her channel, Swastika questioned the intent and tone of Ganguly’s statement, saying that such remarks can come across as dismissive of an actor’s profession.

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Drawing a comparison, she said, “As a public figure, he should be aware of what words are coming out of his mouth. I do not understand cricket or football. If I tell you, ‘Why are you bothering about a YouTube channel for a few likes?’, that in itself has a condescending tone.”

She further elaborated that while Ganguly may enjoy privileges on his projects, many actors do not have the same choice or control over working conditions.

“You are doing your job well, and this is your income. It might not be mine. But if I question your work, I make it feel less important,” she added.

Swastika also pointed out the harsh realities of the industry, stating that actors like Rahul are often replaceable. “If Rahul did not enter the water, someone else would have. Not everyone has the same privileges,” she said.

She further noted that public figures of Ganguly’s stature should be mindful of their words, especially when commenting on professions they may not fully understand.

What Sourav Ganguly Said

Earlier, Ganguly had expressed condolences over Rahul’s death, calling it a tragic incident. However, a part of his statement drew criticism: “I don’t know why he went into the water even though it was for shooting.”

About the Incident

Rahul’s death has sparked renewed concerns about safety standards in the Bengali entertainment industry.

According to reports, Rahul and co-actor Sweta Mishra were shooting a scene in knee-deep water when they slipped into a ditch. Both were rushed to a hospital in Digha, but Rahul did not survive.