Why Zarine Khan’s Last Rites Were Held As Per Hindu Customs Despite Being Married To Sanjay Khan— The Real Reason

New Delhi: Veteran actor and filmmaker Sanjay Khan’s wife, Zarine Khan, passed away today at the age of 81 due to age-related health issues. Her last rites were held in Mumbai, conducted according to Hindu customs, which left many netizens wondering about the reason behind this.

Zayed Khan Performs Mother’s Last Rites

A video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani showed Zarine’s son, Zayed Khan, performing her final rites following Hindu traditions. In the clip, Zayed is seen carrying a clay pot in his right hand as a pandit ji guided him through the rituals.

Soon after the video surfaced online, several social media users questioned why Zarine’s last rites were performed according to Hindu customs.

Zarine Khan Was Born a Hindu

For those unaware, Zarine Khan was born into a Hindu family, and her maiden name was Zarine Katrak. After marrying Sanjay Khan in 1966, she adopted his surname and faith, but as per reports, it was her personal wish to have her last rites performed according to Hindu traditions.

A Look Back at Zarine Khan’s Life

Zarine first met Sanjay Khan at the age of 14 through his mother, Bibi Fatima Begum Khan. The two began dating in 1966 and later got married. The couple went on to have four children — Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan.

Before her marriage, Zarine had briefly worked in films such as Tere Ghar Ke Saamne and Ek Phool Do Mali. The couple reportedly met at a bus stop and soon fell in love.

Her passing has left the film industry in deep sorrow. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Bobby Deol, Neelam Kothari, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Seema Sajdeh, and Aly Goni with Jasmine Bhasin, visited her Mumbai residence to pay their last respects.

Actor Jackie Shroff was seen requesting photographers to maintain calm and respect during the solemn moment, while Hrithik Roshan appeared visibly emotional as he arrived with Saba Azad and cousin Pashmina Roshan.