New Delhi: Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood has proved to be a big hit and has grabbed headlines since its release. Fans have been eager to know if a second season of the show is coming.

Actor Rajat Bedi, who plays Jaraj Saxena in the series, confirmed in a recent interview that the next installment is in the works. The Koi… Mil Gaya actor shared the good news for The Ba***ds of Bollywood fans.

During a conversation with News18, Rajat said, “Yes, season two is happening. It’s in the works. I’m hopeful that audiences are going to see more of me in the second season.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Neville Bharucha Aka DJ Adam From Ba***ds Of Bollywood Opens Up On Aryan Khan, Going Viral And How The Show Changed His Life

Rajat Bedi on the Impact of The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The actor also shared how he was cast for the series.

He said, “One day, I got a surprise call from a colleague that Aryan is looking for me. I was in Canada at that time. Aryan’s office got in touch with him and he told me that Aryan wants to meet me. I rushed to Mumbai. I remember the date also. It was December 21–22, 2022. Aryan came to receive me. He was very nervous about meeting me. He was planning for days about what he wanted to talk to me.”

He also opened up about the love he is receiving for the show. “It’s unbelievable! Not just me, but my whole family—my son, my daughter, my wife too. It feels like God gave us everything together, all at once.”

Rajat further reflected on how the series changed his life. “Suddenly, my life has taken a U-turn. I’m getting so much love from all around the world. It feels like the rains are finally over and the sun is shining bright. The Ba***ds of Bollywood is the reason why other things didn’t work out for me. God had a plan for me,” he expressed.

After the massive success of the show, the actor recently rose from the 954th to the ninth position on IMDb India’s rankings.

Rajat portrays the character of Jaraj Saxena, a forgotten actor who has been out of work for 15 years. He also admitted that the role is similar to his own life story.

The series stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, and others in pivotal roles. It also features cameo appearances from a star-studded lineup including Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, and more.