Will BTS Hold FREE Concert At Gwanghwamun Square? Agency BREAKS Silence After...

BTS is once again preparing for a massive comeback. After almost three years and nine months, their new full album ARIRANG is going to be released. Along with this album, the group is also planning many special surprises for their fans. Recently, online reports emerged that BTS might hold a free concert at the historic Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on the occasion of their comeback. As soon as this news came out, the excitement in ARMY increased. However, the agency BIGHIT MUSIC has clarified that it is still under discussion and the official announcement will be made later.

Will BTS hold a free concert at Gwanghwamun Square?

BIGHIT MUSIC told Korean media that the venue and date of the concert have not been finalised yet. According to reports, the agency has applied for permission to shoot events not only in Gwanghwamun Square, but also in historical places such as Gwanghwamun Palace and Sungnyemun Gate. The National Heritage Administration and the Cultural Heritage Committee are said to be reviewing the proposal. If allowed, BTS can be seen performing at Korea's most iconic venues.

When will BTS’s new album ARIRANG be released?

BTS has already announced their fifth full-length album ARIRANG, which will be released on March 20, 2026. The album will have a total of 14 songs and will come in multiple versions. As soon as the pre-order and pre-save of the album started, there was a tremendous response. This album is being associated with Korean folk culture, due to which there is more curiosity among the fans. After a long time, all seven members will be seen doing a full-group promotion together.

After the release of the album, BTS is going to embark on a big world tour. The tour will start on April 9 at the Goyang Stadium. The tour will feature 79 concerts in 34 cities and more dates could be added. This time, a 360-degree stage design is being prepared, which will give a different experience to the audience. BTS fans all over the world are eagerly waiting for this tour.

BTS free concerts

Earlier in 2022, BTS held a free concert in Busan called Yet to Come, which was part of South Korea's 2030 World Expo bid. The concert was attended by about one lakh fans on the spot, while millions of people watched it live online.