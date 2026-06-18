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'Will file lawsuits if association with TG20 League continues': Telangana Cricket Association Gen Secy

The Telangana Cricket Association has issued legal notices to actors Vijay Deverakonda and Venkatesh, along with cricketers Mohammed Siraj, Ambati Rayudu and Tilak Varma, over their association with the proposed TG20 League, alleging it lacks mandatory BCCI approval.

Published: Jun 18, 2026, 05:56 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 05:56 PM IST
'Will file lawsuits if association with TG20 League continues': Telangana Cricket Association Gen Secy
Image Credit: (Image: @vijay deverakonda/ Instagram)

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