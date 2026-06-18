/'Will file lawsuits if association with TG20 League continues': Telangana Cricket Association Gen Secy

"In the Bombay High Court, Hyderabad came back and said they will implement the BCCI order of collaboration between Hyderabad and Telangana. There were two joint meetings held, and one of them was also held under the purview of monitoring of retired justice, but nothing has happened. Simultaneously, before that petition which is being heard, which is pending for the final hearing in the Bombay High Court in first week of July, before that Hyderabad want to create a fight, that is they want to create third party rights with illegal capturing and conflict with the names of districts of Telangana, with the name of Telangana, where they have already agreed, admitted that they would collaborate in terms of development of cricket outside Hyderabad with TCA, ignoring that mandate, ignoring the BCCI direction, ignoring the High Court admittance that they made, they want to, before the final hearing is done, they want to create a third party right of selling the franchises with the district names to third parties, who are construction companies, who mainly belong to ministers and MLAs. In some way, their partners are indirect Benamis of some ministers and MLAs in Telangana state, which we are opposing," Reddy said.