Will Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na Get A Sequel? Director Reveals Aamir Khan’s Reaction To The Idea

New Delhi: The Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza starrer Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na remains one of the most beloved romantic films to date. Fans have been eagerly awaiting a sequel for years.

In a recent conversation on Aamir Khan Talkies, Imran Khan and the film’s director Abbas Tyrewala revealed that while there was an idea for a sequel, it never materialized.

The duo shared that they are frequently asked, almost daily about a sequel to the film by fans.

Abbas recounted discussing the idea with Aamir Khan, who produced the original film, but Aamir rejected it outright.

“That’s my Instagram DM every day,” Abbas said. “Very shortly after the film’s release, I went to Aamir with an idea for the sequel—at some point, Jai and Aditi (Imran and Genelia’s characters) would be on the verge of breaking up. I told him, ‘Let’s start the sequel at that point. Jai bumps into Meghna (his former love interest) at a party while drunk.’”

He added,“Aamir told me, ‘Never refer to this movie again. I don’t want to hear anything about the sequel if that’s the direction you’re going in.’”

Abbas admitted that he lacked the enthusiasm to make a sequel to the beloved film.

“I don’t know how to reboot fairy tales. I haven’t seen them work well.”

Imran and Abbas also spoke about a casual reunion with the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na cast over coffee, but said a sequel is unlikely.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na was a massive hit, earning ₹82.10 crore worldwide. The 2008 film tells the story of Jai and Aditi, two best friends who only realize they’re in love with each other after dating other people. Alongside Imran and Genelia, the film also featured Prateik Babbar, Manjari Fadnis, and Ayaz Khan in key roles.