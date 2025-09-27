Will Justin Bieber Attend Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco’s Star-Studded Wedding?

New Delhi: As per various reports, Pop sensation Selena Gomez and record producer Benny Blanco are preparing to exchange vows today. The wedding will take place at a private estate in Santa Barbara, California, in an intimate yet star-studded ceremony. Family and close friends of the couple are expected to arrive in Los Angeles ahead of the much-anticipated weekend celebration.

Engagement and Guest List

The couple announced their engagement last December when Selena shared their engagement photos on Instagram, captioning the post, “Forever begins now.” According to Us Weekly, around 170 guests are expected to attend the wedding. The guest list includes several high-profile names such as Paris Hilton, Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin, and pop superstar Taylor Swift, who is anticipated to attend with her fiancé, NFL star Travis Kelce.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Will Justin Bieber Attend?

Fans are curious whether Justin Bieber, Selena’s ex-boyfriend, will attend the wedding. The former couple, who had a highly publicised on-again, off-again relationship for several years, officially parted ways in 2018, the same year Justin married Hailey Baldwin. According to a News18 report, Selena has no plans to invite Bieber to the ceremony.

Despite Justin’s long-standing friendship with Benny Blanco and their collaborations on major hits like Eenie Meenie and Love Yourself, the 36-year-old producer is reportedly not extending an invitation to his former collaborator.

Also Read | Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco’s Wedding: Will Taylor Swift Attend? Guest List, Location & More

A Romantic Journey: From Dating to Engagement

Selena Gomez, 33, and Benny Blanco, 36, began dating in 2023 after years of professional collaboration and mutual admiration. Their relationship, which initially stayed under the radar, became public in late 2023 when Gomez confirmed it via social media.

Justin Bieber’s Current Life

Justin Bieber is currently focused on his new role as a father. He and Hailey welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024, marking a new chapter in the singer’s life.