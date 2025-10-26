Advertisement
SATISH SHAH

'Will Miss You...' Salman Khan Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Satish Shah

Veteran actor Satish Shah, best known for his iconic role in the hit sitcom “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai,” has passed away at the age of 74 due to kidney failure.

|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2025, 06:30 PM IST|Source: IANS
'Will Miss You...' Salman Khan Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Satish Shah(Image: X)

Mumbai: Salman Khan paid a heartfelt tribute to late actor Satish Shah, saying that he was someone who lived life king-size. 

Salman took to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle and dropped a photo most likely from their 1997 movie "Judwaa".

Revealing that he had known the veteran actor ever since he was 15 years old, Salman penned, "Known u since I was 15… life lived kingsize.. May your soul rest in peace. Will miss u Satish Ji…(sic)."

The last rites of Satish Shah took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium in the Vile Parle West area of Mumbai on Sunday. Several members of the industry attended the funeral to pay their last respects to the actor.

His ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ co-actors Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghvan, Rajesh Kumar, and Ratna Pathak Shah arrived at the crematorium along with Ratna’s husband Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, and Supriya Pathak.

Additionally, Deepak Parashar, Niel Nitin Mukesh, Avatar Gill, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, Rumi Jaffery, Anang Desai, and David Dhawan also took part in the funeral.

Satish Shah, credited for his work in movies such as "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro", and "Main Hoon Na", passed away on Saturday in Mumbai at the age of 74.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also stated that Satish Shah will be remembered as 'a true legend of Indian entertainment'.

Expressing his grief over the loss of the veteran actor, PM Modi shared on his official X handle, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satish Shah Ji. He will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment (sic)."

"His effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. (sic)," PM added.

Many B-town celebs used social media to offer their condolences on the loss of the iconic actor.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

