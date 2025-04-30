Advertisement
Will OTT Replace Theatres? Here’s What Actress Pallavi Joshi Has To Say

Pallavi Joshi was asked whether OTT platforms could eventually diminish the relevance of theaters.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2025, 08:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Renowned producer and actress Pallavi Joshi, known for her impactful body of work, is also one of the most influential personalities in the entertainment industry. She never hesitates to voice her opinions on industry trends and issues. Her recent statement, when asked whether OTT platforms could eventually diminish the relevance of theaters, has resonated with many in the entertainment world.

During a recent panel discussion on NDTV Marathi, Pallavi Joshi was asked if the reduced attention span of audiences in the digital era could lead to the decline of theaters in the future.

In response, Joshi highlighted the stark difference in experience between watching a film in theaters versus on a mobile phone. She said, “The ocean is never afraid of how many rivers are going to meet it. Similarly, Indian cinema will never be downsized by OTT or 30-second Instagram reels. The experience we get from watching a film in theaters is something we’ll never get on a phone. We should focus on creating bigger and greater stories to pull audiences back into theaters."

On the work front, Pallavi Joshi will next be seen in The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. The film is jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi, and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha Productions.

