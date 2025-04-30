Will Shah Rukh Khan Join Marvel Cinematic Universe In Superhero Flick? Reports Drop Major Hint

New Delhi: The Charming superstar Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly in discussions with Marvel Studios for a potential role in an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) project. While details remain under wraps, a report by TOI states that the project in question is not related to the upcoming ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ film.

The buzz kickstarted only after Popular Marvel scooper @MarvelLeaks22 shared a picture of SRK on their handle.

https://twitter.com/MarvelLeaks22/status/1916136206083018829

This development has sparked excitement among fans worldwide, with many expressing enthusiasm over the possibility of Khan joining the MCU. Notably, actor Anthony Mackie, who portrays the new Captain America, has previously praised Khan, referring to him as “the damn best” and expressing interest in seeing him as an Avenger.

As of now, there is no official confirmation on whether Shah Rukh Khan is set to star in an upcoming Marvel project. However, there is significant interest from Marvel executives and creatives in collaborating with him.

Fans eagerly await further updates on this potential collaboration, which could signify a significant crossover between Bollywood and Hollywood’s superhero franchises.