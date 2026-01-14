Will Shraddha Kapoor Tie The Knot With Rahul Mody In An Udaipur Wedding? Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Breaks Silence

New Delhi: Several reports have been speculating that actress Shraddha Kapoor is set to tie the knot with her rumoured beau Rahul Mody in Udaipur. Reacting to the buzz, her brother and actor Siddhanth Kapoor has addressed the reports circulating online.

A viral Instagram post claimed that the couple is planning a heritage-style wedding. The post read, “Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is reportedly getting married to her long-term boyfriend, with sources suggesting a beautiful heritage wedding in Udaipur. While there is no official announcement yet, the news has already sent social media into an emotional mix of happiness and heartbreak. For years, Shraddha has been lovingly called the national crush, admired for her simplicity and charm. Fans are joking that the title might finally retire, but at the same time, many are genuinely happy to see her move into a new phase of life.”

Reacting with surprise and amusement, Siddhanth commented on the post, writing, “yeh toh mere liye bhi news hai (this is news for me too),” making it clear that he had no prior knowledge of any such plans.

Last week, Shraddha also grabbed attention after responding to a fan’s comment on marriage rumours.

The actress’ video went viral after a fan asked her about her wedding plans in the comments section. The user wrote, “Shaadi kab karoge @shraddhakapoor ji?” To everyone’s surprise, the Stree 2 actress replied in a playful manner, saying, “Main karungi, woh vivah karenge (I will get married).”

As of now, there has been no formal statement or confirmation from Shraddha Kapoor or her family regarding any wedding plans.

Earlier, rumours about Shraddha and Rahul gained momentum after the actress made her relationship Instagram-official by sharing a selfie with writer Rahul Mody. The couple twinned in white, with Shraddha seen holding Rahul’s arm. She captioned the post, “Dil rakh le, neend toh vaapis de de yaar” (Take away my heart, but at least return my sleep).

However, reports of their alleged breakup soon surfaced after fans noticed that Shraddha had unfollowed Rahul on Instagram, further fuelling speculation.

For the unversed, Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Rahul Mody.

Who Is Rahul Mody?

Shraddha Kapoor has largely kept her personal life private. Writer Rahul Mody and the actress made their first public appearance together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar. Reportedly, the duo was first spotted on a dinner date in 2023.

Rahul Mody has worked as a writer on films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, all directed by Luv Ranjan.