Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith living together for last two years: Report

London: Has Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship quietly entered a new chapter?

According to PEOPLE magazine, the couple has been living under the same roof again for the past two years after previously maintaining separate homes. A source told that Jada Pinkett Smith moved back in with husband Will Smith around "two years ago" and that the pair are now in a happy place. "Jada moved back in with Will two years ago," the insider said. "They are happy and love each other and are, as ever, committed to supporting each other."