Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith living together for last two years: Report

London: Has Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship quietly entered a new chapter?
According to PEOPLE magazine, the couple has been living under the same roof again for the past two years after previously maintaining separate homes. A source told that Jada Pinkett Smith moved back in with husband Will Smith around "two years ago" and that the pair are now in a happy place. "Jada moved back in with Will two years ago," the insider said. "They are happy and love each other and are, as ever, committed to supporting each other."
Will, 57, and Jada, 54, have been married since 1997. In 2023, Jada revealed that the couple had actually been separated since 2016, though they never filed for divorce. At the time, another source had said the two remained together despite living in separate homes, PEOPLE said.
According to the publication, the couple recently made a public appearance together while supporting their son, Jaden Smith, at Christian Louboutin's Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week on June 24. They were joined on the red carpet by daughter Willow Smith, Will's son Trey Smith from his previous marriage to Sheree Zampino, and Jada's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.
The family was also together in Philadelphia during the United States' 250th anniversary celebrations on July 4. According to the source, Will's scheduled performance was delayed due to bad weather before he eventually took the stage alongside The Roots at around 2 a.m.
The insider added that Jada was by his side throughout the event.
The couple have spoken openly in recent years about the ups and downs of their marriage. Ahead of the release of her memoir Worthy in 2023, Jada said she and Will were "still figuring it out."
"We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us," she had said. "I'm going to be by his side... but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself."
In January 2025, another PEOPLE source claimed the pair were still together despite continuing to live separately. Later that year, Will joined family members in celebrating Jada's 54th birthday.
More recently, the Smith family travelled to Paris to support Jaden in his role as Christian Louboutin's men's creative director. At the time, an insider said the couple remained focused on spending time with their children.
"Will and Jada love each other and absolutely maintain a steady relationship, but what you are seeing is full support of their kids. They are proud of them," the source said.
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