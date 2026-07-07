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Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith living together for last two years: Report

According to the recent reports, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been living together for two years and maintaining a steady and healthy relationship now.

Published: Jul 07, 2026, 02:03 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 02:03 PM IST
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith living together for last two years: Report
Image Credit: movie still

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