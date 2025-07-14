Wimbledon Makes History By Honouring Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, A First For Indian Cinema

New Delhi: In a groundbreaking moment that bridges the worlds of global sport and Indian cinema, Wimbledon has paid tribute to Indian actor Thalapathy Vijay and his much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan, a first in the prestigious tennis tournament’s history.

The tribute came in the wake of an electrifying men’s singles final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, widely hailed as one of the greatest matches ever played at Centre Court. As Sinner lifted the trophy in front of a roaring crowd, Wimbledon’s official social media account stunned fans by sharing a striking visual: Sinner holding his trophy in a selfie pose, mirroring the Republic Day poster of Jana Nayagan, in which Vijay is seen in a similar stance.

Captioned “The First Roar”, the post also paid homage to the film’s powerful background score composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The crossover instantly caught fire online, sending fans into a frenzy and marking a proud moment for Indian cinema on a global stage.

This gesture by Wimbledon is unprecedented. Never before has the historic tournament acknowledged a film or actor from India, making Jana Nayagan the first Indian film to be recognised by Wimbledon in its storied history.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan is set for a worldwide release on January 9, 2026, just ahead of the Pongal festival. The film holds special significance as it is expected to be Thalapathy Vijay’s final appearance on screen, bringing the curtain down on a celebrated acting career spanning over three decades.

With this unexpected yet momentous tribute, Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has made history, not just in Indian cinema, but now in the hallowed traditions of Wimbledon as well.