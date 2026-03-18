WION World Pulse: Milind Soman reveals he exercises for only 10 minutes daily, says staying fit is not difficult

WION World Pulse: Milind Soman, the Indian actor, supermodel, and fitness enthusiast, attended the WION World Pulse Summit in New Delhi on Wednesday (March 18). At 60, Soman is the epitome of fitness. He addressed the summit during Session 6, Healthcare Pulse: Medicine of Tomorrow, where he spoke about the importance of maintaining good health.

Attending the event at ITC Maurya in the Indian capital, where he discussed in a panel on health with Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta and Angelique Coetzee, Former National Chairperson, South African Medical Association, the supermodel said that staying healthy is not difficult and can be quite simple, revealing that he exercises for just 10 minutes a day.

Soman, who has consistently proven that age is just a number, was asked how to nudge someone to start their fitness journey if they are making excuses.

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Everyone knows that health is important

"If they are making excuses, that's their business. I'm not here to nudge anybody. Today, everyone knows that health is important. It's not something that you need to be told. If you need to be told, then you must be really dumb," he said.

Soman further reflected on the action taken when it comes to health and fitness. "If you have already neglected yourself to an extent or you have some congenital issues, then you may have reached a critical stage where you need to get your body back or into a position where it is healthy, and that takes a certain kind of effort. But for a normal person, see, everyone is born with strengths and weaknesses. Nobody is born perfect."

Staying healthy is not difficult

Speaking further about maintaining health, he explained that staying healthy is not difficult. "Everyone, including Dr Trehan and me, has strengths and weaknesses. What he was talking about is identifying those weaknesses in the genome. But even if we don't do that, and if it comes down to 10,000. rupees, then of course, anybody can do it. And I think it's amazing to know those things. But then to do something about those things is the key."

Highlighting human behavior, he added that even when consequences are clearly stated, people often ignore them.

"We know that we can fall sick if we don't take care of our health. We know we can put on weight. Putting on weight will put us more at risk. We know those things. I mean, forget all those things. People smoke from cigarette packets that say it's going to kill you. So even if this technology is being improved and there are so many possibilities and facilities to be healthier and to be fitter, are people going to take it up? Like you said, excuses, thousands, millions."

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A simple and practical approach to fitness

"That is what the imagination, I mean, human imagination today is used for most of all is to make excuses, unfortunately. So what do you tell people like that? What do you tell a person who picks up a cigarette packet that says it's going to kill you and still lights it up? What would you tell them?" he added.

However, he emphasized a simple and practical approach to fitness. "I don't go to the gym. I exercise every day because I believe that consistency of good habits is what keeps you healthy. And also, that can make you fitter to whatever fitness level you want. I exercise about 10 minutes a day, which is something that's doable for anybody. To maintain a level of fitness that I see is much higher than average."