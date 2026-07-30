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  • /'With gratitude to every guru': Madhuri Dixit marks Guru Purnima to dance legends Pandit Birju Maharaj and Saroj Khan

'With gratitude to every guru': Madhuri Dixit marks Guru Purnima to dance legends Pandit Birju Maharaj and Saroj Khan

Superstar Madhuri Dixit shared her heartfelt tribute to her legendary mentors Pandit Birju Maharaj and Saroj Khan on Guru Purnima, and thanking them for shaping her journey. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 12:07 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 12:07 PM IST
'With gratitude to every guru': Madhuri Dixit marks Guru Purnima to dance legends Pandit Birju Maharaj and Saroj Khan
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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