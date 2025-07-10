With Panchayat Season 5 Announced, Season 4 Emerges As 'Most Watched Show In India' With 7.8+ Million Views!

New Delhi: The Viral Fever's (TVF) Panchayat has become one of the biggest and most loved shows on OTT. The series has once again struck a chord with viewers in its fourth season. Garnering immense love from across the country, Panchayat has achieved a staggering 7.8+ million views and secured its position as the most-watched show in India.

Panchayat Season 4 'Most Watched Show'

Taking to their social media, TVF celebrated this milestone of Panchayat Season 4 emerging as the most-watched show in India. They also shared a caption that read: "Panchayat ne phir jeeta desh ka dil! From Phulera to your hearts, thanks for all the love! #PanchayatOnPrime, Watch now on @PrimeVideoIN"

Panchayat Season 5 Announced

Riding high on the overwhelming response to Season 4, Prime Video has confirmed that Season 5 is already in development and will premiere in 2026.

Manish Menghani, Director & Head – Content Licensing, Prime Video India in statement said, 'We are absolutely delighted with the phenomenal response to Panchayat Season 4, which has further elevated the series’ stature and set new benchmarks for authentic storytelling,” said . “The season’s exceptional viewership across India and in over 180 countries within its launch week is a testament to its universal appeal and deep cultural resonance. With its heartfelt narrative and relatable characters, Panchayat has evolved into a global phenomenon, transcending borders and touching audiences with its warmth, simplicity, and authenticity. This milestone not only reflects the enduring love for the series but also reinforces the growing global appetite for rooted, Indian stories. We’re excited to share that work has already begun on Season 5, and we look forward to continuing the journey of Phulera and its beloved characters."

About Panchayat Season 4

Panchayat has become an iconic web series that has received universal love from all segments of the Indian audience. Season 2 won the Best Web Series OTT Award at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), especially noteworthy given the lack of recognition for web series at the national awards. Remarkably, this was the first time IFFI awarded a web series, marking a significant moment for the OTT space in India.

Produced by The Viral Fever, created by Deepak Kumar Mishra & Chandan Kumar, written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Akshat Vijaywargiya & Deepak Kumar Mishra. The series features a much-loved cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, Ashok Pathak and Pankaj Jha.