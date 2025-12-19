Wiz Khalifa Sentenced To Nine Months In Romanian Jail Over Drug Possession Case

Los Angeles : Rapper Wiz Khalifa has been sentenced to nine months in prison in Romania, People reported.



Over a year after the rapper, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, was arrested and charged with illegal drug possession, he has now been sentenced to a Romanian jail.



In July 2024, Wiz Khalifa during the 'Beach, Please!' festival in Costinesti, Romania, allegedly had more than 18 grams of cannabis in his possession and consumed some on stage.



Shortly after his performance, the rapper addressed the situation in an X post, noting that he didn't mean to disrespect by smoking marijuana onstage.



"Last night's show was amazing. I didn't mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I'll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time," he wrote.

As of now, the Constanta Court of Appeal handed down the sentence to Khalifa, after he was convicted of "possession of dangerous drugs, without right, for personal consumption", as per People.



The court explained that the sentence was aimed at setting an example, further arguing that Khalifa "represents ostentatious conduct that significantly amplifies the social danger of the offence."



"He transmitted to the general public a message of normalisation of illegal conduct, tacitly encouraging tolerance of, and implicitly the consumption of, drugs among young people," they added.



A lower court in Constanta County had previously issued the rapper a criminal fine of USD 830 for "illegal possession of dangerous drugs" in April 2025. At that time, the prosecutors appealed the decision and demanded a higher sentence.



Considering that Wiz Khalifa is a US citizen, it is yet to be seen if the Romanian authorities will file an extradition request.