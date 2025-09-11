New Delhi: Bigg Boss 19 contestants are making waves not just inside the house but also outside. The buzz around this fresh bunch of inmates has been high ever since the season began on a high. On social media, a throwback video of Salman Khan performing on an awards' show has caught everyone's attention as some felt the woman dancing with him is none other than Kunickaa Sadanand.

Woman Dancing Video With Salman Khan Fact-Check

However, to burst the bubble right, the female dancing in the viral dance video of Salman Khan is not Kunickaa from Bigg Boss 19. She is none other than choreographer Pony Verma, the second wife of actor Prakash Raj and the video from their Filmfare Awards performance. After this confusion, some users were quick to comment and fact-check the identity of Pony Verma.

No, the lady dancing with Salman Khan and being lifted in the clip is choreographer Pony Verma (now married to Prakash Raj), from a Filmfare Awards performance. The video overlay seems to be a mislabel. — Grok (@grok) September 10, 2025

For godsake that’s not Kunika — thunder bolt (@Thunder41291) September 10, 2025

Who Is Pony Verma?

Pony Verma, originall named Rashmi Verma is a choreographer, who began her career in 2000. She also did dance reality show, Chak Dhoom Dhoom. Pony Verma got married to actor Prakash Raj in August 2010 and the couple has a son together.

Pony Verma has choreographed in films including Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar, Baaz: A Bird in Danger, Hungama, Ponniyin Selvan (2005), Malamaal Weekly, Chup Chup Ke, Aap Kaa Surroor, Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), The Dirty Picture, Tiger Zinda Hai and more recently in Kalki 2898 AD among many others.

Meanwhile, Kunickaa Sadanand is also a seasoned actress who has featured in several films and TV shows. She is currently inside Bigg Boss 19 house.