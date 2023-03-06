Women’s Day 2023: Celebrate The Spirit Of Womanhood At These Exotic Resorts

New Delhi: As the world prepares to celebrate International Women's Day, it's time to honor the remarkable women who have made a difference in our lives. Women have always played a vital role in shaping society and driving progress in every field, and this day is a reminder to celebrate their resilience, strength, and achievements.

To make this Women's Day extra special, why not treat yourself or your loved ones to an unforgettable experience at one of India's stunning resorts? From the breathtaking mountains to the tranquil backwaters, these resorts offer an opportunity to unwind, recharge, and indulge in the beauty of nature. It is a call to action to empower and support women in their pursuit of equality and justice. So, why not take a break from the routine and celebrate the spirit of womanhood at one of India's exquisite resorts? Here are some of the top resorts that you must consider for a magical Women's Day celebration.

Fazlani Nature’s Nest- A Wellness Retreat, Near Lonavala

What’s better way to recognise our own worth on this Women's Day than by putting our health and happiness first and spending time in nature? Luxury wellness retreat Fazlani Nature's Nest is the perfect place to commemorate this momentous event in peace and quiet. Fazlani Nature's Nest-A Wellness Retreat, set as it is in the Sahyadri Mountains and amidst verdant vegetation, is an ideal location for a restful vacation.

The retreat has introduced a Women's Wellness programme tailored specifically to the needs of female guests. Yoga sessions, holistic treatments that increase healing and cleansing benefits and one-on-one consultations with in-house doctors are all part of this programme that begins after three days. Located in a stunning natural setting, Fazlani Nature's Nest is the ideal place for ladies to focus on themselves and practise self-love. Fazlani Nature's Nest offers a unique farm-to-table dining experience, sourcing fresh produce from their organic farm to create nutritious and flavorful meals for guests. This concept ensures that guests savor meals made from the freshest ingredients, contributing to a holistic approach to wellness.

Jetwing Saman Vilas, Bentota, Sri Lanka

Fancy a quick lavish getaway to explore foreign lands? Newly renovated and luxuriously restored Jetwing Saman Vilas in Bentota, that recently caught the eye of Bollywood filmmakers – the resort has been immortalized as the backdrop and location for the new Anil Kapoor – Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer, ‘The Night Manager’.

Located only 2 and half hours from Colombo airport, Jetwing Saman Vilas is utterly exclusive, with panoramic ocean-facing views. The resort comes complete with indulgent suite-villas, some that have private pools, as well as tennis courts, exquisite spa pavilions with rejuvenating treatments, jacuzzi and all the works. Along with two swimming pools, the long golden sandy strips on either side of the resort fully satiate the beach and sea-swim cravings while water sports can be arranged for nearby. One can choose to go whale watching or make a quick visit to the Dutch fort of Galle for some history.

Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort, Himachal Pradesh

Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort, located in Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh's serene highlands, is a fantastic place to celebrate Women's Day. Spa treatments, yoga, and meditation are just some of the services available to ladies at this five-star resort, which also has stunning panoramas of the Himalayas. Arriving guests are treated to a breathtaking perspective of the area from atop a cable car journey that is equal parts thrilling and breathtaking. The resort's rooms and suites are built for guests who want nothing less than the highest standards of comfort and elegance during their stay. In addition to the breathtaking mountain views, the resort's variety of facilities, which include a Hot jacuzzi, and temperature-controlled infinity pool, give the perfect escape from the monotony of daily life.

A dedicated 24-hour security detail, and CCTV surveillance, to make sure that every visitor at Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort feels safe and protected at all times. Whether you're looking for a quick weekend trip or an extended stay, the Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort guarantees a refreshing and inspiring experience for women. This beautiful property is the best possible setting for celebrating Women's Day or any other event that calls for rest, renewal, and security all in one.

Reconnect with Nature at Spice Village, Thekkady, Kerala

Perched atop the misty hills of a spice plantation and surrounded by the lush forest cover of Periyar, Spice Village in Thekkady offers a magical eco-luxury retreat. This boutique resort, designed to resemble the dwellings of the local Manan tribe, is a favorite wellbeing escape for Mumbai and Southern celebrities seeking refuge from the paparazzi.

The property boasts of modern, earthy and conscious luxuries, including solar-powered energy and cuisine crafted from home-grown organic vegetables and locally sourced ingredients within a 50-mile radius. Guests can rejuvenate with Ayurveda spa treatments, take dips in the pool or opt for immersive activities such as bicycle rides to villages, nature and plantation walks, cooking demos, paper making and bamboo rafting.

Spice Village is perfect for those seeking to refresh themselves with local flavor while being mindful of their impact on the local communities and ecosystem. Come, and indulge in an eco-luxurious escape amidst the serene beauty of nature.

Corbett Aamod Resort & Spa, Uttarakhand

Corbett Aamod Resort & Spa is an ideal destination for solo adventurers, girls' getaways, and anyone seeking a serene and tranquil environment in the lap of nature. The resort offers a range of contemporary rooms, suites, and Kosi River View villas with private balconies and sit-out areas, providing guests with a stunning view of the Himalayas.

The resort's personalized touch ensures that guests have a unique and experiential itinerary and themes for their stay. The resort has multiple open venues, including big lawns, riverside lawns, mango orchards, deck, and poolside areas, making it an ideal location for girls' getaways and social groups. Indulge in culinary experiences at the multi-cuisine restaurant, Veda, and Riverside Grill, followed by a dip in the swimming pool and a relaxing two-hour spa treatment. The resort's serene and tranquil environment, combined with its luxurious amenities, makes it an ideal destination for solo adventurers and girls' getaways alike.