Women’s Day 2026: Riddhi Kumar on the female characters that inspire her — when women are ‘driving the narrative’

New Delhi: Actress Riddhi Kumar is known for her work in Hindi, Telugu, Marathi and Malayalam films and web series.

Over the years, she has impressed audiences with her performances and continues to build a meaningful journey in showbiz.

As the world celebrates International Women's Day, the actress opened up about the kind of female characters that inspire her the most and shared a deeply personal perspective on empowerment and the experience of being a woman.

Speaking about the roles that inspire her as an artist, Riddhi said she has always been drawn to stories where women lead the narrative. According to her, it becomes easier for audiences to emotionally connect with a character when the story is told from her point of view.

Riddhi Kumar explained, “As an artist, the kind of female characters that have always inspired me, first and foremost, and it might sound a bit selfish, but female characters that have led the entire story. As an audience, we tend to see the story through the narrator's perspective and the protagonist's perspective. There are incredible, really strong female characters. The ones that I've personally associated with the most are when the females have been the protagonists of a particular film or the story that is driving the narrative.”

She also spoke about how certain films have helped her see women in a more personal and individualistic way. The actress shared that stories where women are simply shown living their lives, making mistakes and growing from their experiences resonate with her the most.

Riddhi said, “Because then I feel like I'm genuinely stepping into her shoes and films like The Worst Person in the World, Queen, and Blue Is the Warmest Color sort of make you understand women from such an individualistic lens that women are not just seen as fighters, survivors, breaking shackles of patriarchy and glass ceilings. But rather as just women coming of age every single day at whatever age they're at — figuring things out, making mistakes and learning from them, having failures, heartbreaks, and not always looking their best.”

Reflecting on her own journey, Riddhi also shared the most powerful lesson she has learned as a woman.

She explained, “I think in my journey so far, the most empowering learning as a woman is that empowerment is not something that comes externally, but an intrinsic idea that I matter. What I say matters, what I do matters, my existence matters, and I am not lesser than anybody else, especially a male counterpart.”

Riddhi further added that society often places subtle expectations and judgments on women in everyday life. However, she believes it is important for women to recognise their own worth and individuality beyond these limitations.

Sharing her heartfelt conclusion, the actress said, “Being a woman is God's biggest gift. It's a blessing in itself. It's the most incredible feeling in the world. I feel blessed to be a woman. I feel blessed to be the person that I am. The most empowering lesson that I've learned as a woman is that I matter, and I'm not defined by my gender. I feel true empowerment is understanding one's own worth.”

Riddhi Kumar’s work front

Riddhi Kumar stepped into the Telugu film industry with the romance Lover in 2018 and has since appeared in web series such as Candy (2021), Crash Course, Human (2022), and Hack Crimes Online.

She also played the role of Mallika in Superboys of Malegaon, further gaining attention for her performances across both independent and mainstream projects.