Women’s World Cup Champions To Appear On New Season Of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Mumbai: Indian women's cricket team will soon be seen celebrating their World Cup win on the new season of the popular show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'.

On Thursday, videos from the sets of Netflix's show surfaced online, showing a few members of the triumphant team, including Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, and Deepti Sharma, shooting with Kapil Sharma.

An official announcement regarding the new season is awaited.

The Indian women's team defeated Laura Wolvaardt-led South Africa by 52 runs in the final on November 2. The Women in Blue's path to the World Cup win was anything but easy, as they faced strong criticism midway through the tournament after suffering three consecutive losses to South Africa, Australia and England in the league stage.

However, they replied strongly with a semifinal win against tournament favourites Australia in a high-scoring thriller and then by defeating a strong South African side in the finals.

In the match, half-centuries from Shafali Verma (87) and Deepti Sharma (58) took India to 298/7 in 50 overs. South Africa were in the hunt with skipper Laura Wolvaardt (101) in sublime touch, but game-changing spells from Shafali (2/36) and Deepti Sharma (5/39) won India their maiden WC title with a 52-run win over the Proteas.