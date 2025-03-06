New Delhi: Ahead of Women's Day, popular television actress Kamya Panjabi shared her thoughts on the occasion. Recognized as one of the strongest women in the industry, she reflected on her journey of portraying powerful female roles on screen and spoke about the real-life figures who inspire her.

Speaking about the significance of Women's Day, Kamya highlighted its importance and what it means to her. She said, "For me, every day is Women’s Day! I don’t wait for a special date to celebrate my life, my mother, my daughter, my friends, or the incredible women of this country. Women don’t need just one day of appreciation—we deserve it every single day. I hope more people understand this. Instead of limiting our recognition to just one date on the calendar, let’s celebrate women every day for their strength, sacrifices, and contributions in every role—whether as mothers, daughters, wives, or professionals. It’s not about making grand preparations; it’s about changing our mindset and truly valuing the women in our lives."

Sharing the women who inspire her the most, Ishq Jabariya actress Kamya Panjabi revealed, "You know, it might sound surprising, but my biggest inspiration comes from my two younger sisters, Mala and Madhu. There were moments in my life when I felt lost, when expectations weighed me down, but they were always there—lifting me up, standing by me like a rock. Despite being younger, they have inspired me in ways I can’t even explain. Their strength, resilience, and unwavering support have shaped me into who I am today. They may be my little sisters, but in so many ways, they are my guiding force."

Kamya Panjabi, known for her fierce role as Mohini in Ishq Jabariya, shares her love for strong characters, She said, "I have always played strong female characters—whether it was Sindura, Preeto, Didun, or now Mohini in Sun Neo's Ishq Jabariya. Maybe that’s because, in real life too, I am headstrong, determined, and never one to give up. Television, after all, belongs to women! Let’s be honest—women rule the industry. Yes, there are many amazing male actors, but at its core, television is driven by strong female characters who connect deeply with audiences. And I am forever grateful for all the love people have given to my characters. So, on this Women’s Day, let’s not just talk about opportunities and struggles—everyone has their own journey. Let’s simply celebrate women for who they are."

Kamya Panjabi stars as Mohini in Ishq Jabariya, airing on Sun Neo. The show also features Dipshikkha Nagpal, Siddhi Sharma, and Lakshay Khurana. The show airs every Monday to Saturday at 10 PM.