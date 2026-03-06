Women's Day 2026 Exclusive: MasterChef India 9 judges Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, Kunal Kapur call for 'real celebration of womanhood'

International Women's Day 2026: Every year, on March 8, Women's Day is commemorated, celebrating the essence of womanhood. International Women's Day gives focus to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women. On this occasion, MasterChef India 9 judges Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, Kunal Kapur shared with us, their views on womanhood and its celebration:

Chef Ranveer Brar, "Women’s Day is not just about celebrating women for the roles they have traditionally played, but about recognising the space they are rightfully claiming across every field today. From boardrooms to kitchens, laboratories to film sets, women are shaping the future with confidence, intelligence, and leadership. The real celebration lies in creating systems and environments where talent and ambition can thrive without barriers. When women move forward, societies move forward with them."

Chef Vikas Khanna, "The strongest influence in my life has always been the women around me, from my mother and grandmother to the many talented women I’ve worked with in kitchens across the world. Their resilience, compassion, and dedication inspire me every day. Women’s Day is a reminder to celebrate their strength and to ensure that every woman’s voice, dream, and contribution is valued."

Chef Kunal Kapur, "Food has always been a beautiful reflection of love, tradition, and care qualities that women have nurtured for generations. The recipes we cherish today carry the stories and wisdom of the women who came before us. This Women’s Day, I salute their passion, strength, and the incredible role they play in shaping our lives."