Women's Day 2026 Exclusive: Rakul Preet Singh feels proud 'to be part of a generation that celebrates ambition...'

International Women's Day 2026 is marked on March 8 annually. It is a special day commemorating the essence of womanhood. It focusses on issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women. Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh told Zee News Digital about celebrating womanhood, her inspiration and much more

Q. In today's times, how does it feel to be a woman?

It feels incredibly empowering. Women today are confidently shaping their own journeys and making a strong impact in every field. I feel proud to be part of a generation that celebrates individuality, strength, and ambition. There is a beautiful sense of solidarity among women today, and it is inspiring to see how we are uplifting each other while creating our own paths.

Q. What is the best way to celebrate Women's Day according to you?

I think the best way to celebrate Women's Day is by appreciating and uplifting the women around us. It is about recognising their achievements, supporting their dreams, and celebrating their strength. Even small gestures of gratitude and encouragement can mean a lot. For me, it is also a reminder to celebrate womanhood every day and continue inspiring one another.

Q. Any special memory you have of the day?

One of my favourite memories of Women's Day is spending time with inspiring women and having meaningful conversations about dreams, growth, and positivity. Those moments always leave me feeling motivated and grateful to be surrounded by such strong and inspiring women who constantly push each other to do better.

Q. As a woman, who has been the source of inspiration for you?

My mother has always been my biggest inspiration. Her strength, positivity, and unwavering support have shaped who I am today. She has always taught me to stay confident, work hard, and believe in myself no matter what. Watching her handle every responsibility with grace has been truly inspiring for me.