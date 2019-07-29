close

Arjun Kapoor

Wondering about Arjun Kapoor's new tattoo? Here's what it means

Wondering about Arjun Kapoor&#039;s new tattoo? Here&#039;s what it means

New Delhi: Bollywood's handsome hunk, Arjun Kapoor just got inked for the second time and its reason is straight out of his heart.The actor, who got Per Ardua Ad Astra written on his arms, explained in a video he shared on social media that it is a Latin saying that means 'From adversity to the stars'.

Briefing about the reason of getting his new tattoo, Arjun said, "The reason I wanted to get this tattoo as it means, from adversity to the stars. It`s primarily because I believe the greatest achievements come out of being pushed against the wall, and that`s when you rise to the occasion."

He wanted to get his second tattoo for a very long time. But after a lot of thinking, he finally got this done as 'it had to mean something very special' to him.

The Gunday actor who made his debut with Ishaqzaade in 2012 impressed everyone with flamboyant looks and six-pack abs. But the actor did not have such chiseled physique always. Before entering B-town he struggled with obesity and later lost humongous weight under the guidance of Salman Khan, as per the media reports.

Fans seem to be loving his new mark, as one wrote, "Awsome just loved it" whereas another fan commented, "Super sir. Love it."

Meanwhile, the actor who was last seen in India`s Most Wanted will feature next in Panipat, based on the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha Empire led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the King of Afghanistan.

The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. It is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

 

