Worker dies in tragic accident during stage setup for Shakira’s Brazil concert

Mumbai: A construction worker died in a tragic accident while helping set up the stage for Shakira's upcoming show in Brazil, concert organisers confirmed, according to PEOPLE.

The incident took place on Sunday during preparations for the singer's public concert. Organisers shared a statement on Instagram and said the worker was part of the team assembling structures for the event.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the statement read, "The event organizers confirm thatan accident this Sunday afternoon (April 26th) tragically claimed the life of a professional who was working on assembling the structures for the show."

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The organisers further said that the first responders gave immediate help at the spot before the fire department took the injured worker to the hospital. "First responders provided initial care at the scene, and the Fire Department was immediately called to transport the patient. Unfortunately, the professional passed away at the hospital."

They also said support was being given to the victim's family, the company involved and team members affected by the incident. "At this time, we are providing all support, comfort, and solidarity to the responsible company, its team, and the victim's family."

The state fire brigade also shared details of the accident. Officials said the worker suffered serious crushing injuries to his lower limbs while using a lifting system.

"A worker suffered crushing injuries to his lower limbs in a lifting system. Before the arrival of emergency teams, the victim had already been removed from the equipment by other employees present," confirmed a state fire brigade.

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The statement added that emergency staff began treatment immediately and rushed him to Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, where doctors later confirmed his death.

Meanwhile, Shakira was supposed to perform in India in April, but as per the latest update from the organisers, the concert has been postponed due to "geopolitical situation and regional tensions."

Shakira's performance was scheduled in Mumbai at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on April 10 and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on April 15.