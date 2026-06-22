/Worker dies on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War set; FWICE demands Rs 50 lakh compensation: report

A tragic accident on the set of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War has sparked concerns over worker safety in the film industry. According to a report by India Today, a 42-year-old carpenter, Chandradhari Singh Yadav, died after suffering a severe electric shock while working at Royal Pump Studio in Mumbai’s Film City.
The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of June 17. Initial reports suggest that a short circuit may have led to the electrocution.
Following the worker’s death, Bhansali Productions announced a compensation package of Rs 40 lakh for the bereaved family.
However, industry workers’ body Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has urged the filmmaker to increase the compensation amount to Rs 50 lakh, citing the long-term financial needs of the deceased’s family.
FWICE President BN Tiwari said the additional compensation would help secure the future of Chandradhari’s young daughters, particularly their education.
“Firstly, we want the compensation to be Rs 50 lakh given his children are very young, and the family will need aid for their education. Also, we have called for stricter safety measures on set, and also have the work hours streamlined for these workers. He was such a talented technician, and it’s heartbreaking that he lost his life this way,” Tiwari told the same publication.
Apart from seeking enhanced compensation, FWICE has also requested that employment be provided to Chandradhari’s wife to ensure the family has a stable source of income.
The association has further called for stricter enforcement of workplace safety standards and regulation of working hours for technicians and crew members, highlighting concerns over extended shifts and demanding schedules in the industry.
Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The period drama is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 21, 2027.
The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
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