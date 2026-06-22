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  • /Worker dies on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War set; FWICE demands Rs 50 lakh compensation: report

Worker dies on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War set; FWICE demands Rs 50 lakh compensation: report

A 42-year-old carpenter died after an alleged electric shock on the Love & War set, prompting FWICE to seek higher compensation and stricter safety measures for film workers.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 09:23 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 09:23 PM IST
Worker dies on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War set; FWICE demands Rs 50 lakh compensation: report
Image Credit: (Image: IMDb)

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