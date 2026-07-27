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  • /'Working with Prajakta was...': Mihir Ahuja shares his emotional journey with Prajakta Koli

'Working with Prajakta was...': Mihir Ahuja shares his emotional journey with Prajakta Koli

Actor Mihir Sagar, is paired with Prajakta Koli in their upcoming film ‘Operation Safed Sagar’. Starring Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Dia Mirza, Adil Hussain, Abhay Verma, Prajakta Koli, Mihir Ahuja and others in pivotal roles.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 01:06 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 01:06 PM IST
'Working with Prajakta was...': Mihir Ahuja shares his emotional journey with Prajakta Koli
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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