Workout with Hina Khan amid lockdown to keep yourself fit and healthy – Check out

New Delhi: Actress Hina Khan is a fitness enthusiast, we all know it. She leads a perfectly healthy lifestyle and her workout routine is of utmost importance to her. Amid the lockdown, when she cannot hit the gym, Hina is working out indoors with her trainer, glimpses of which are plenty on her Instagram timeline. She is focused, dedicated and exercising diligently to stay fit. Pilates and stretching are the most important parts of her workout regime. In fact, she is sweating it out while keeping roza.

Sharing pictures from her one of her Pilates sessions, Hina wrote, “Pilates is complete coordination of body, mind and spirit and I am in complete control of my body. #WorkOutInRamadan #Fasting #ThePilatesBody #BodyBalance #Stability #WorkOutWithHinaKhan #WorkOutInStyle”

Here’s how you can keep yourself fit and healthy just like Hina Khan:

Hina is a renowned TV star and she recently made her Bollywood debut too. She headlined 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' for nine years before quitting it for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', after which she appeared in 'Bigg Boss'. For a brief period, she starred in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2' also.

Her first Hindi film was ‘Hacked’ and meanwhile, she also stepped into the digital platform with 'Damaged 2'. Her short film titled 'Smart Phone' released some days ago.