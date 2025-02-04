World Cancer Day 2025: Emraan Hashmi Hails Government Initiatives Ayushman Bharat, PMJAY

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who was last seen in the streaming show ‘Showtime’, has a message for the people of India, on World Cancer Day.

The actor shared in a video message that following his son Ayaan’ cancer diagnosis, he and his wife discovered how important is the early detection of the disease.

He said, “When my son Ayaan was diagnosed with cancer, our world turned upside down, but through his strength and incredible support we received, we discovered how crucial early detection and timely treatment are in this battle”.

He then lauded government initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

He said, “As parents, we know that the journey can be overwhelming, but initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and PMJ are changing the game. These programs are making cancer treatment more accessible and affordable for millions of families across India, easing the financial burden and giving hope. Today on World Cancer Day, I urge you all to get streamed regularly, raise awareness and ensure that everyone, no matter their background, gets the care they deserve. Let's keep fighting together because every life matters”.

Ayaan was diagnosed with first-stage cancer in January 2014. Five years later, in January 2019, Ayaan Hashmi was declared cancer free.

Earlier, Emraan had said during the promotional run of ‘Showtime’, that he is not cut out for the role of a producer.

He said in a statement, “I don't think I'm fit to be a producer. I did produce one film, but I was more of a silent producer and was playing the actor also in it, so my producer self took a backseat. I am a more creative person than a business minded person. I got a commerce degree, but there's a running joke in my family that I wanted to be in arts, but I went into commerce and I still don't cross my checks properly when I sign them. There's someone always lurking over my head to see if I do everything correctly”.