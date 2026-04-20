World Earth Day 2026 Exclusive: 'Let’s make being environment-conscious the new trend', says Lauren Gottlieb

World Earth Day 2026: On the occasion of World Earth Day (April 22), several celebrities extend their support to environmental causes. Batting for sustainability, supporting eco-friendly initiatives and programmes, famous actress and choreographer Lauren Gottlieb, who has featured in several Indian movies like ABCD: Anybody Can Dance, Welcome Back, and Ghoomketu among others shared with us, how she plans to take the cause forward this Earth Day.

Q. How do you plan to contribute towards sustainability?

A. I believe sustainability starts with simple, consistent choices. Committing yourself to reducing waste, choosing mindful consumption, conserving water and energy, and supporting eco-friendly initiatives. My goal is to live each day with greater awareness of how my actions impact the planet, and to inspire others to do the same.

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Q. This World Earth Day, what special message do you have for fans?

A. This World Earth Day, I want to remind everyone that the planet doesn’t need grand gestures, it needs millions of small, daily acts of care. Every bottle you refuse, every tree you plant, every mindful choice you make becomes part of a powerful collective impact. Let’s promise to treat Earth not as a resource, but as a relationship we must nurture.

Q. How should we all aspire to become environment-conscious just as people love to be fashion-conscious?

A. Just like fashion, sustainability is about identity and intention. When you choose eco-friendly habits, you’re not just doing the right thing, you’re making a statement about the kind of world you want to live in. Let’s make being environment-conscious the new trend, where reusable is stylish, mindful is cool, and caring for the planet is the most beautiful thing we can wear.

What is Earth Day?

John McConnell first introduced the idea of a global holiday called 'Earth Day' at the 1969 UNESCO Conference on the Environment. However, the first Earth Day proclamation was issued by San Francisco Mayor Joseph Alioto on March 21, 1970. Celebrations were held in various cities, such as San Francisco and in Davis, California with a multi-day street party.

Marked as a special day dedicated to show support for environmental concerns, it now includes a wide range of events coordinated globally through earthday.org including 1 billion people in more than 193 countries.