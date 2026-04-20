World Earth Day 2026 Exclusive: 'The Diplomat' actress Sadia Khateeb says 'the Earth is speaking - we just need to listen and act'

World Earth Day 2026: Every year on April 22, 'Earth Day' is commemorated in order to extend support and create awareness about environmental protection. Several celebrities globally, advocate for the cause and express their strong opinions towards caring for the nature. Bollywood actress Sadia Khateeb shares with us, her views on sustainability and how to make a part of our everyday lifestyle.

Q. How do you plan to contribute towards sustainability?

A- For me, sustainability is about living with intention. I’m focusing on supporting local produce, and minimizing single-use items. I’ve also started educating people around me, because real change happens when awareness becomes action.

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Q. This World Earth Day, what special message do you have for fans?

A- This Earth Day, I want to remind everyone that the planet has always stood by us, now it’s our turn to stand by it. Let’s give back through small acts of responsibility. Even the smallest positive habit, repeated daily, becomes a force for change. The Earth is speaking; we just need to listen and act.

Q. How should we all aspire to become environment-conscious just as people love to be fashion-conscious?

A - Being environment-conscious is just like developing your personal style, it’s built through choices. When we choose sustainability, we choose a lifestyle that reflects care, awareness, and respect. Think of it as the ultimate trend: a commitment that never goes out of style and one that future generations will thank us for.

What is Earth Day & why it is celebrated?

John McConnell first introduced the idea of a global holiday called 'Earth Day' at the 1969 UNESCO Conference on the Environment. However, the first Earth Day proclamation was issued by San Francisco Mayor Joseph Alioto on March 21, 1970. Celebrations were held in various cities, such as San Francisco and in Davis, California with a multi-day street party.

Marked as a special day dedicated to show support for environmental concerns, it now includes a wide range of events coordinated globally through earthday.org including 1 billion people in more than 193 countries.