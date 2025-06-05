World Environment Day 2025: Randeep Hooda, Wife Lin Laishram Planting Over 500 Trees Near Kanha National Park

New Delhi: Celebrating World Environment Day, actor-filmmaker, and passionate wildlife advocate Randeep Hooda, along with his actress and entrepreneur wife Lin Laishram, took a meaningful step towards forest conservation by planting trees with the local villagers next to the renowned Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh. Known for its rich biodiversity, the park is home to majestic tigers, leopards, swamp deer, blackbucks, and a variety of other mammals and flora.

Randeep, who is also a vocal supporter of environmental protection, chose to mark this important day by contributing to the preservation and expansion of India’s natural heritage.

Speaking on the occasion, Randeep Hooda shared a heartfelt message, “World Environment Day is not just a symbolic date on the calendar — it’s a reminder that we are running out of time to repair the damage we’ve done to nature. Forests are the lungs of our planet, and without them, the rich biodiversity we so often take for granted will not survive. My connection to wildlife has always been spiritual, and every visit to Kanha only reinforces the urgency of our responsibility toward nature."

He further adds, "Planting a tree may seem like a small act, but it is deeply powerful. A tree gives shelter, food, oxygen, and balance — just like nature gives us everything without asking in return. My wife Lin and I feel truly humbled to contribute, even in a small way, to this incredible ecosystem that needs our protection now more than ever. Forests and wildlife are not separate — they are interdependent, and both must thrive together. I urge everyone to not just celebrate this day, but to embody its message every day in whatever capacity they can. Nature doesn’t need us — we need nature.”

This tree plantation drive by Randeep and Lin is part of their ongoing commitment to wildlife and environmental causes.