World Environment Day 2026 Exclusive: 'I’ve stood on breathtaking beaches, walked through mountains.. it reminds how fragile our planet truly is', says Lauren Gottlieb

New Delhi: The World Environment Day is marked annually on June 5, promoting awareness around the protection of nature. Extending support to environmental causes, famous actress and choreographer Lauren Gottlieb who has featured in many Indian movies like ABCD: Anybody Can Dance, Welcome Back, and Ghoomketu among others shared with us, her concerns for environment.

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Lauren Gottlieb shared how travelling across the world has deepened her connection with nature and inspired a stronger commitment towards environmental awareness and conscious living. She said, "Travel has been one of my greatest teachers. I’ve stood on breathtaking beaches, walked through mountains that leave you speechless, and also witnessed places struggling with pollution and environmental damage. Those experiences remind you just how fragile our planet truly is. Every destination carries a story, and today many of those stories are about climate change, disappearing ecosystems, and the impact of human choices. The more I travel, the more I realise that protecting the environment isn’t just someone else’s responsibility, it belongs to all of us. This World Environment Day, I believe the greatest gift we can leave future generations is a planet that remains as beautiful, alive, and inspiring as the one we’ve been lucky enough to experience."

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What is World Environment Day?

Celebrated annually on June 5, the special day promotes environmental causes. World Environment Day is a global platform for public outreach, with participation from over 143 countries. World Environment Day was established in 1972 by the United Nations at the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment, that had resulted from discussions on the integration of human interactions and the environment.

This year the theme is 'Plastic pollution awareness during World Environment Day'.

World Environment Day campaigns in recent years have focused on raising awareness about plastic consumption, waste management practices, and the need for sustainable alternatives. Research indicates that reducing plastic pollution requires coordinated efforts involving policy measures, corporate responsibility, and behavioural change.



