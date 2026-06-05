World Environment Day 2026 Exclusive: Mirzapur actress Harshita Gaur says 'climate change feels most real during summer'

World Environment Day 2026: On the occasion of World Environment Day, many celebrities have shared their concerns regarding climate change and how we all must try and save energy - rooting for the environmental causes. Sadda Haq and Mirzapur actress Harshita Gaur shared with Zee News Digital, her concerns regarding the rising temperatures, growing energy consumption, and the importance of adopting more responsible everyday habits to protect the environment.

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Harshita Gaur shared, "For me, climate change feels most real during summer. There are days when stepping outside becomes difficult because of the heat, and air conditioners end up running for hours just to make daily life comfortable. That's when you realize how closely our lifestyle and energy consumption are connected to the environment. While we all need comfort, I think it's equally important to be mindful of how we use resources. Simple habits like switching off lights and appliances when they're not needed, using energy responsibly, and avoiding unnecessary waste may seem small, but they can make a difference when adopted collectively. This World Environment Day, I hope more people recognize that protecting the environment isn't just about big initiatives, it's also about the choices we make in our everyday lives."

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Who is Harshita Gaur?

Harshita Gaur made her acting debut with Sadda Haq and also did Nadaniyaan in the same year, while completing her studies. She was later seen in web series Mirzapur and earned appreciation for her part.

She has featured in a number of web-series, films, music videos and television shows.

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Why is World Environment Day celebrated?

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5, promoting awareness around the protection of nature. World Environment Day is a global platform for public outreach, with participation from over 143 countries. World Environment Day was established in 1972 by the United Nations at the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment, that had resulted from discussions on the integration of human interactions and the environment.

This year the theme is 'Plastic pollution awareness during World Environment Day'.