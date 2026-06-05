World Environment Day 2026 Exclusive: 'The Diplomat' actress Sadia Khateeb says 'protecting the planet isn't just about the future'

World Environment Day 2026: Every year, World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5, promoting awareness around the protection of nature. Extending support to environmental causes and sustainable living, 'The Diplomat' actress Sadia Khateeb shared with Zee News Digital how climate change is becoming increasingly visible in everyday life and why mindful choices matter more than ever

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Sadia said, "I think climate change becomes real when you start noticing it in your everyday life. Summers feel harsher, green spaces seem fewer, and weather patterns don't feel as predictable as they once did. These may seem like small observations, but they remind us that the environment is changing around us. I believe responsibility doesn't always begin with big gestures; it starts with simple daily habits, whether it's reducing waste, being mindful of water and electricity usage, or making more sustainable choices whenever we can. This World Environment Day, I hope more of us realize that protecting the planet isn't just about the future; it's about the choices we make every single day."

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Who is Sadia Khateeb?

The 28-year-old Kashmiri beauty made her debut with Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film Shikara (2020. Ever since, she has featured in Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan (2022) and John Abraham-led The Diplomat (2025).

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She was recently seen in family comedy drama film 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' written and directed by Ashish R Mohan. The film featured Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sadia Khateeb and R Sarathkumar among others.

What is World Environment Day?

Celebrated annually on June 5, the special day promotes environmental causes. World Environment Day is a global platform for public outreach, with participation from over 143 countries. World Environment Day was established in 1972 by the United Nations at the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment, that had resulted from discussions on the integration of human interactions and the environment.

This year the theme is 'Plastic pollution awareness during World Environment Day'.