World Health Day: Chhavi Mittal believes positive mindset is key to beating cancer

Beating cancer is never easy, but what truly makes the difference is a positive outlook. Agreed, it isn’t about pretending everything is fine, but it is definitely about choosing hope even on the toughest days. Popular TV actor Chhavi Mittal - a breast cancer survivor - too believes that a positive mindset helped her stay strong, and keep going when things felt overwhelming during her treatment. As she says, staying mentally strong is just as crucial as the treatment itself. “Positivity plays a crucial role because, in many ways, we manifest what we believe. During my treatment, I decided to stop speaking with other survivors. This helped me protect my mindset. Honestly speaking, what went wrong in their treatment was not related to me. I knew my treatment was different from what they had undergone. Had I paid attention to what they had to face, I’d have thought about it. Because the knowledge that we have, is what we process. That’s why I chose to stay away from it. I just created my positive knowledge and ensured I stayed positive during my treatment.”

Chhavi Mittal's new initiative dedicated to women?

Chhavi Mittal - who was recently in Delhi to attend 'Radiant Warriors' which honoured the courage and resilience of women cancer survivors - is currently busy building something unique. “I want to give back to society,” she says. This is why she is building something for women who often struggle to prioritise themselves amid massive responsibilities they have to shoulder. As she says, this initiative is aimed at changing that mindset. “Women have multiple hormonal problems to deal with. I will not go into statistics, but there are very bad statistics, especially in India, where women are touching obesity. Several hormonal problems surface due to bad lifestyle. Women are busy prioritising their families, and forget to pay lesser attention to their issues.”

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Don't be scared of cancer

Chhavi Mittal believes cancer awareness, early detection and the right mindset are enough to ensure fear among the patients isn’t just reduced, but also replaced with hope. “There are many diseases that require lifelong treatment. But nobody is scared of them. For instance, nobody is afraid of diabetes, heart disease or blood pressure. You will keep taking medicines all your life to stay healthy. But this doesn’t stand true for breast cancer. Agree, the phase where are undergoing treatment is tough. But eventually, you’d recover.”