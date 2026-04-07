Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3034655https://zeenews.india.com/people/world-health-day-isha-koppikar-shares-her-secret-to-inner-peace-3034655.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleWorld Health Day: Isha Koppikar shares her secret to inner peace
WORLD HEALTH DAY 2026

World Health Day: Isha Koppikar shares her secret to inner peace

In this exclusive chat, actress Isha Koppikar opens up about how small moments of stillness and mindfulness help her stay grounded despite living a hectic life. As Isha says, when mind is calm, balance and strength to the body can be attained naturally.

Written By Divya Pal|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2026, 08:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

World Health Day: Isha Koppikar shares her secret to inner peace(Image: Instagram)

Isha Koppikar is all about balance, strength, and paying full attention to listening to her body, and it shows. Unlike before, when fitness was essentially about pushing limits and chasing a certain look, her approach isn't just different, but also refreshingly mindful. She focuses on an interesting blend of strength training, functional workouts, yoga, and even Zumba.

Excerpts from an interview...

How do you balance mental health along with physical fitness in a busy lifestyle?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"For me, mental health is the foundation. Even a few minutes of stillness, breathing, or just disconnecting makes a huge difference. I’ve realised that if your mind is calm, your body naturally follows."

Have you followed any specific diet plans that worked particularly well for you?

"I’ve tried structured diets in the past, but today I believe in clean, home-cooked food. Simple, balanced meals work best for me, it’s more sustainable and feels kinder to the body."

Also Read | World Health Day special: Kailash Kher explains why inner balance is the real cure for stress

What does your daily fitness routine look like, and how has it evolved over the years?

"My routine today is a lot more mindful than it used to be. Earlier, it was about pushing limits and looking a certain way. Now, it’s about feeling strong and balanced. I mix strength training, functional workouts, and yoga, and Zumba, too. It’s fun, I really listen to my body."

What are your go-to habits for staying energised during long shooting schedules?

"Hydration is key. I make sure I eat light but nourishing meals, and I take small breaks whenever I can. Also, a positive mindset really keeps your energy going through long days."

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Divya Pal

Divya Pal heads the Entertainment group at Zee Media, where she oversees the network's entertainment coverage.  She has been a journalist since 2006, and has worked with some of the biggest names i... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

West Bengal
TMC campaign leaflet shows Modi-Shah as snakes, Bengal govt schemes as ladders
Indian Cricket League
Before IPL, there was ICL: How Indian Cricket League pioneered T20 Revolution
8th Pay Commission meeting
ig news for central govt staff! Employees' body meets April 13
World Health Day 2026
World health day 2026: ILBS promotes health with walkathon & community events
US President Donald Trump
'A whole civilization will die tonight,' Trump's issues fresh threat to Iran
World Health Day 2026
World Health Day 2026: Bollywood celebs who promote healthier lifestyle
Micronations
Inside Republic of Slowjamastan, California's viral 11-acre micronation
did you know
Not Jaipur, Not Jamshedpur: This city manufactures the highest number of pearl
Air India
Who is Campbell Wilson? Air India CEO resigns from post; Know his journey
RR vs MI Live Score
IPL 2026 RR vs MI Live Cricket Score: Rajasthan aim to continue winning run