World Health Day: Isha Koppikar shares her secret to inner peace

Isha Koppikar is all about balance, strength, and paying full attention to listening to her body, and it shows. Unlike before, when fitness was essentially about pushing limits and chasing a certain look, her approach isn't just different, but also refreshingly mindful. She focuses on an interesting blend of strength training, functional workouts, yoga, and even Zumba.

Excerpts from an interview...

How do you balance mental health along with physical fitness in a busy lifestyle?

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"For me, mental health is the foundation. Even a few minutes of stillness, breathing, or just disconnecting makes a huge difference. I’ve realised that if your mind is calm, your body naturally follows."

Have you followed any specific diet plans that worked particularly well for you?

"I’ve tried structured diets in the past, but today I believe in clean, home-cooked food. Simple, balanced meals work best for me, it’s more sustainable and feels kinder to the body."

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What does your daily fitness routine look like, and how has it evolved over the years?

"My routine today is a lot more mindful than it used to be. Earlier, it was about pushing limits and looking a certain way. Now, it’s about feeling strong and balanced. I mix strength training, functional workouts, and yoga, and Zumba, too. It’s fun, I really listen to my body."

What are your go-to habits for staying energised during long shooting schedules?

"Hydration is key. I make sure I eat light but nourishing meals, and I take small breaks whenever I can. Also, a positive mindset really keeps your energy going through long days."