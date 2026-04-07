World Health Day special: Kailash Kher explains why inner balance is the real cure for stress

There’s something about Kailash Kher’s music that feels like a warm hug to the soul. The moment Padma Shri Kailash begins to croon his popular track ‘Allah ke bande’, there is an instant lift in your mood. Often referred to as the anthem for life, the track is a gentle reminder of the need to continue to work irrespective of what happens in life. It exudes that rare ability to comfort you when you’re depressed and motivates you even when things don’t go in your favour. During a recent chat, the popular singer spoke at length about the need to handle stress like a pro.

Kailash clearly leads a hectic life as a singer. It isn’t only about showing up and performing. He has to travel to different cities and nations, and his schedule is packed with back-to-back concerts, studio recordings and rehearsals. That’s not all, he also has to be part of endless hours of practice behind the scenes. In addition to this, Kailash also has to deal with the pressure to churn out meaningful tracks to stay connected with the fans. While many may feel that being Kailash Kher can be physically exhausting and mentally draining, the singer knows that it is his passion that keeps him going through the chaos. However, amid his hectic life, Kailash understands the need to keep his mind centred and keep full focus on his responsibilities. “If you focus on your responsibilities, you’d be able to take care of yourself. You know how, in airplanes, they always announce: Wear your own oxygen mask first before helping others? That’s not just safety. It’s also a crucial life lesson. If you’re not okay yourself, how can you really help anyone else? The same goes for life. You’ve got to take care of your own mental and emotional well-being first. Fix your own stress and struggles before you focus on balance.”

Also Read | World Health Day 2026: From Arjun Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty: Bollywood celebs who promote a healthier lifestyle

As Kailash explains, being fine isn’t about how you look on the outside. “It’s not just about good clothes, makeup, or appearance. Real well-being comes from within. You have to actually feel fine - both mentally and emotionally. And you also have to ensure that your presence doesn’t become a burden for others,” he said.

Kailash also stressed the fact that what really matters is “your character, your conduct, your basic values. If those foundations aren’t right, things will always feel off.” Kailash further mentioned that if basics aren’t in place, “you not only spread stress, you actually become stress.”

As Kailash beautifully puts it, the real work is always internal. It’s about getting your core right, and everything will fall into place.