/World Mental Health Day 2026: 'Am I just stressed or is something wrong?' Experts explain when to consider therapy

World Mental Health Day 2026: Navigating modern life brings a constant stream of demanding schedules, workplace deadlines, and personal obligations. While occasional pressure is a natural part of daily routine, lingering emotional strain can gradually impact physical health, interpersonal relationships, and general well-being.
Recognizing when everyday stress crosses into prolonged distress is vital for maintaining long-term mental health. Specialists share practical insights into identifying warning signs, replacing harmful responses with genuine compassion, and choosing appropriate professional support.
Mansi Poddar, a trauma-informed psychotherapist, says, "People often ask themselves, 'Am I just stressed, or is something actually wrong?” Stress is a normal response to life issues and situations , and we feel better and more stable when the stressor goes away or reduces."
Mehezabin Dordi, Clinical Psychologist, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Department of Rehabilitation & Sports Medicine, adds, "Most of us know the difference between having a busy day and feeling completely burnt out. Back-to-back meetings, an inbox full of emails, or a difficult conversation can leave us feeling stressed. Some pressure at work is normal, but it’s important to recognise when that pressure starts taking a toll on us."
Devyani Todi, Senior Psychologist at Amaha for world mental health day 2026 notes, "Stress is a normal response to life’s demands, but when it begins to affect our sleep, relationships, concentration or ability to function, it may be time to look beyond everyday stress. Persistent anxiety, irritability, exhaustion, difficulty concentrating or feeling overwhelmed even during moments of rest can sometimes indicate that we need more support."
Mansi explains, "As a therapist, I find therapy extremely valuable in supporting people through such periods. But when distress continues, begins affecting sleep, appetite, concentration, relationships or work, or when someone feels unlike themselves, please don't wait till you are falling apart or suicidal to get therapy. Earlier the better!"
Mehezabin points out, "Stress is a natural response to a challenging situation. It could be an approaching deadline, a difficult conversation or worries about money. Your heart might race, your thoughts may run wild, and you might find it difficult to relax. But once the situation passes, these feelings usually begin to settle. The important difference is that stress is often linked to something specific and tends to ease when the situation is resolved."
Mansi warns, "When someone is struggling, we often rush to fix it or tell them Things like calm down them: “Don’t overthink,” “Be positive,” or “Others have it worse.” “ stop overracting.” Or worse- being cruel or unempathetic. Remember we dont need to understand or agree with the persons reason for struggle to show them compassion or care These comments may be from concern, but they can make someone feel more alone, hurt, ashamed or even push them into a deeper depression."
Mehezabin highlights, "However, when even everyday tasks start to feel overwhelming, or your worries seem much bigger than the situation calls for, it may be worth looking a little deeper. Finding it hard to concentrate, forgetting simple things or feeling disconnected from work you once enjoyed are signs you shouldn’t ignore. Changes in sleep or appetite, chest tightness and unexplained aches that don’t improve with rest are also worth discussing with a professional."
Mansi says, "Instead, try: “I’m here,” “Do you want me to listen or help you think this through or do something to fix it ?” or simply, “That sounds really difficult.”"
Mehezabin notes, "It’s not just about how you feel at work, either. If you find yourself cancelling plans with friends, giving up hobbies or struggling to find the energy to do things you once enjoyed, it’s worth paying attention. When work leaves you with little time or energy for yourself and the things that make you happy, it can affect your overall well-being."
Mansi emphasises, "Mental health lives in ordinary routines. Regular sleep, movement, eating adequate carbs, meaningful human connection even if thats a therapist and even a few minutes without constant digital stimulation, maybe focusing on things you can control eg: starting a savings or investment account, reading a book, signing up for a yon yoga class can make a difference. Small practices won’t cure mental health issues but rather create a scaffold for you to begin improving it or managing it."
Devyani adds, "Persistent anxiety, irritability, exhaustion, difficulty concentrating or feeling overwhelmed even during moments of rest can sometimes indicate that we need more support."
Mehezabin explains, "Anxiety, depression and trauma-related responses are common, and effective treatment and support are available. If you feel like you’re struggling to cope, talking to a mental health professional can help you understand what you’re experiencing and find ways to manage it."
Mansi guides, "And who should you see? A counsellor or therapist can help with emotional difficulties, patterns and relationships. A psychiatrist is a medical doctor who can diagnose psychiatric conditions and prescribe medication. Often, the best care is collaborative rather than either/or. Ideally, start with a properly trained, experienced professional who can understand the issue in depth and guide further."
Mehezabin concludes, "Seeking help doesn’t mean you’ve failed to handle things on your own. Sometimes, recognising that you need support is the first step towards feeling better."
(This article features expert quotes provided for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider regarding any medical condition.)
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