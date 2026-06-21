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  • /World Music Day Exclusive: ‘Khat’ singer Navjot Ahuja reveals inspiration behind his music and more

World Music Day Exclusive: ‘Khat’ singer Navjot Ahuja reveals inspiration behind his music and more

In an exclusive conversation with singer Navjot Ahuja, he opened up about his musical journey, creative inspiration, and how emotions and nature shape his music.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 08:00 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
World Music Day Exclusive: ‘Khat’ singer Navjot Ahuja reveals inspiration behind his music and more
Image Credit: (file photo)

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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