/World Music Day Exclusive: ‘Khat’ singer Navjot Ahuja reveals inspiration behind his music and more

World Music Day 2026: Every year on June 21, the world comes together to celebrate World Music Day, a day dedicated to the power of melodies, rhythms, and sounds that connect people beyond boundaries of language, culture, and geography. Also known as Fête de la Musique, the celebration began in France in 1982 and was created to encourage musicians, from professionals to amateurs, to perform and share music with everyone.
In an exclusive conversation with Zee English Digital, ‘Khat’ singer Navjot Ahuja spoke about his creative journey, the emotions that inspire his music, and how he transforms personal feelings and the sounds of nature into soulful melodies that connect with listeners.
When asked about what music means to him, Navjot Ahuja shared, "Music is an expression tool for me. When I feel emotionally heavy, I have no other choice but to write it down and give it a melody. Making music helps me process what I’m feeling and leaves me feeling lighter afterward."
When asked about the inspiration behind his work and the music he creates, "Music comes to me naturally. I don’t think I’m driven by any specific goal, nor am I inspired by any particular musician. I’m inspired by nature."
The singer continued, "The sound of ocean waves, the sound of birds chirping in the morning, the feeling of fresh air, the sound of rain when it falls on a rock, the sound of wind moving through trees, the sound distant thunder, leaves rustling in the evening, or a river flowing over stones. Even the quiet just before sunrise or the hum of insects at night. Those sounds move me more than anything else."
"If anything, I want to make music that feels as real and honest as those sounds. Nature is my inspiration, nature is my god, and nature is my competition. I know I’ll never be able create anything that sounds as beautiful as nature itself, but I’ll never stop trying," the singer concluded.
Navjot Ahuja is a rising Indian independent singer-songwriter and musician from Jaipur who has gained recognition for his soulful sound and emotionally driven music. He rose to global attention with his viral 2025 romantic track Khat, which made its mark on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 chart. Despite facing initial rejections from major music labels, the song found success organically, earning millions of streams and becoming an internet sensation across India and the UAE without a major marketing push.
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