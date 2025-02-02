New Delhi: Aamir Khan and Ali Fazal took center stage in an electrifying exhibition match at The World Pickleball League at CCI, Brabourne Stadium.

Ali, in blue, teamed up with Dilli Dillwale’s Lauren Mercado, while Aamir, in black, paired with Chennai Super Champs’ Thaddea Lock. The 15-minute doubles match was packed with fast-paced rallies, smashes, and playful banter.

In 'not-so-friendly' match , Aamir and Thaddea took an early lead, but Ali and Lauren fought back fiercely, making for an intense battle. With live commentary adding to the fun, Team Aamir Khan secured a 13-8 victory. However, the real winners were the fans, who enjoyed a thrilling mix of sports and entertainment.

The duo’s lively banter captivated the audience, who cheered for the star-studded battle.

Sharing his experience, Aamir Khan said, ''It was a lot of fun, it was a wonderful game. Thank you for this wonderful game. It is our good fortune that we are playing with amongst the top players in the world today. It was a great honour and pleasure to play this game today. Thank you guys.''

Ali Fazal, too, expressed his admiration for the sport and the event. ''It was wonderful, I really enjoyed the game. They made us run. That's all I remember through the entire game. I was running from here to there. And then they were taking my turn. But this is a very good game and I think this is a game that's going to really. It's already caught on in a big way. A lot of people are really enjoying this game. I really enjoyed the game.''

The World Pickleball League semi-finals brought intense, nail-biting action, keeping fans on edge. After fierce battles, Bengaluru Jawans and Pune United emerged as finalists, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown. As the league nears its grand finale, fans can expect a high-stakes clash, marking an unforgettable end to its debut season.