World Saree Day 2025: Rekha To Kangana Ranaut - Timeless Saree Style Inspiration Worth Taking Notes From

World Saree Day: The saree continues to be one of India’s most loved and iconic garments, a six-yard wonder that changes with every drape, fabric, colour and personal touch. This World Saree Day, the focus is on five actresses who show just how beautifully tradition can blend with a modern sensibility. From rich, opulent weaves to soft, minimal drapes, their looks are perfect inspiration if you’re planning to celebrate the day in a saree, proving that this timeless attire still stands for elegance, confidence and cultural pride.

Kangana Ranaut: Regal in Blue

Kangana Ranaut makes a striking statement in a richly embroidered blue saree accented with intricate gold detailing. The traditional motifs, paired with a matching embellished blouse, lend the ensemble a regal, almost royal presence. Styled with sleek hair and statement earrings, the look is a lesson in refined grandeur.

Isha Koppikar: Midnight Glamour

Isha Koppikar brings dramatic flair to the classic black saree, elevated with elaborate gold embroidery along the borders. The geometric patterns and sequinned texture add a contemporary edge, while an emerald choker introduces a bold contrast. The look reaffirms black as a powerful choice for traditional celebrations.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Soft Gold Sophistication

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opts for understated elegance in a champagne-gold organza saree with delicate lace accents. The fluid fabric and minimal embellishment create a romantic, ethereal effect. Styled with subtle jewellery and effortless draping, the look highlights the beauty of restraint.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bridal Grandeur

Kareena Kapoor Khan channels classic bridal splendour in a richly embroidered red saree. Heavy detailing, luxurious fabric and statement jewellery come together to showcase the opulence of Indian wedding couture. The ensemble reflects celebration dressing at its most timeless and majestic.

Rekha: Kanjeevaram Classic

No saree story is complete without Rekha. The veteran actor honours tradition in a lustrous gold Kanjeevaram saree with a deep maroon border. Finished with her signature jewellery, bindi and iconic drape, Rekha once again reinforces her status as the eternal muse of saree elegance.

Whether it’s Kangana’s royal drama, Isha’s modern edge, Samantha’s minimal grace, Kareena’s bridal opulence or Rekha’s timeless tradition, each actress brings her own personality to the drape. This World Saree Day, they remind us that the saree is not just clothing, it is a living art form, constantly evolving while remaining rooted in heritage.